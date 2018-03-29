BBC Sport - Catrin Jones: The teenage weightlifter defying a stereotype

The teenage weightlifter defying a stereotype

Team Wales weightlifter Catrin Jones says she likes surprising people in the gym with her strength.

The 18-year-old from Bangor is about to compete at her first Commonwealth Games.

She's won Welsh titles and broken records at every age group, but this will be her first major international competition at senior level.

The teenage weightlifter defying a stereotype

