BBC Sport - Frankie Boyle and Michael Sheen helped swimmer get to Commonwealths
'Boyle and Sheen helped get me to Games'
- From the section Wales
Team Wales para-swimmer Jack Thomas explains how his fundraising campaign attracted some famous supporters.
Thomas, 22, won Commonwealth bronze at Glasgow 2014, but then suffered with injury and depression before briefly losing his funding.
Now, ahead of his second Commonwealth Games, he says he's back on track thanks to the public's support, and is hoping for another medal.
