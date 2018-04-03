BBC Sport - Team Wales' Bethan Davies on what makes a good race walker
What makes a good race walker?
- From the section Wales
Endurance, speed, control: Team Wales' Bethan Davies explains what makes a good race walker.
The 27-year-old from Cardiff is the current British indoor champion and record holder.
Now she's about to represent Wales at her first Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired