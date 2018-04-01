BBC Sport - Wales' blind bowler Julie Thomas says the sport 'changed her life'
'Bowls completely changed my life'
- From the section Wales
Former headteacher Julie Thomas says she never dreamed of going to the Commonwealth Games - a decade after losing her sight.
Thomas says her life was "destroyed" after she went blind, but taking up bowls helped transform it.
In just four years she's won multiple Welsh and British titles and even competes in a fully-sighted league.
