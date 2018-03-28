BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua's public workout in Cardiff
Anthony Joshua's public workout
- From the section Wales
Anthony Joshua and his opponent Joseph Parker gave a public workout at Cardiff's St David's Hall.
WBA and IBF world heavyweight champion Joshua meets WBO title-holder Parker at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired