BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua's public workout in Cardiff

Anthony Joshua's public workout

  • From the section Wales

Anthony Joshua and his opponent Joseph Parker gave a public workout at Cardiff's St David's Hall.

WBA and IBF world heavyweight champion Joshua meets WBO title-holder Parker at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Top videos

Video

Anthony Joshua's public workout

  • From the section Wales
Video

Sibling rivalry, weightlifting chaos & sizzling netball

Video

Watch: Weightlifter's hilarious sprint for the stage

Video

Archibald wins pursuit gold for Scotland

Video

Cameroon boxer showcases fancy footwork

Video

Did you tamper with the ball? Fun & games at the bowls

Video

Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

Video

England win silver in women's team gymnastics

Video

Chad le Clos wins 50m butterfly gold

Video

Vasey wins 50m breaststroke gold

Video

Highlights: England hammer Wales 5-1

Video

Sergio Garcia's nightmare 13 at the Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

England's Tanfield wins men's 4,000m individual pursuit

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired