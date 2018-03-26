Welsh para-cyclist James Ball helps Team GB top medal table

James Ball (left) on the podium with the time trial medalists

James Ball helped Team GB top the medal table at the 2018 Para-cycling Track World Championships in Brazil.

The visually impaired track sprinter turned cyclist won silver in the time trial behind team mate Neil Fachie and set a new personal best in the event.

He also claimed bronze in the tandem sprint with his pilot Peter Mitchell over the weekend.

Ball, 26, from Ponthir won double gold at the 2017 championships, having only taken up the sport in 2015.

Team GB's total haul of medals in Rio was 18, including 11 golds.

Ball wrote on social media: "Thank you to everyone that watched and supported back home... means the world to us".

He now jets off to Australia to compete for Team Wales in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.