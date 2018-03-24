Elite League Cardiff Devils 8-1 Belfast Giants

Elite League champions Cardiff Devils thrashed Belfast Giants 8-1 at the Ice Arena Wales.

Joey Martin gave the Devils the advantage early before Jake Morissette, Justin Faryna and Matt Pope scored in the second period to secure the win.

Further goals followed from Drew Paris and Andrew Hotham before Darcy Murphy scored a consolation, but Layne Ulmer and Paul Crowder added further goals.

Devils entertain Milton Keynes on Sunday while Giants travel to Dundee.

The Devils secured the Elite League championship away to the Giants last week.

However, the Giants won the Challenge Cup final 6-3 on their last visit to the Ice Arena Wales.