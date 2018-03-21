BBC Sport - China Cup: Chris Gunter is a Wales legend say his Chinese super fans
Meet the Chris Gunter super fans in China
- From the section Wales
Wales defender Chris Gunter is described as a "legend" by his Chinese super fans Sin Wang and Tianyue Qiao. BBC Wales went to meet them.
Read more:Bale expected to play in Giggs' first game was Wales boss v China
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired