BBC Sport - China Cup: Chris Gunter is a Wales legend say his Chinese super fans

Meet the Chris Gunter super fans in China

Wales defender Chris Gunter is described as a "legend" by his Chinese super fans Sin Wang and Tianyue Qiao. BBC Wales went to meet them.

  • From the section Wales
