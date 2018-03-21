BBC Sport - China Cup: Iwan Roberts remembers the Kirin Cup in 1992
Iwan Roberts remembers the '92 Kirin Cup
- From the section Wales
With Wales playing their opening match of the China Cup in Nanning against the hosts on Thursday, BBC Sport Wales speaks to former Wales striker Iwan Roberts about his experience of playing in the Far East in the Kirin Cup in Tokyo in 1992.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired