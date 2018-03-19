BBC Sport - Menna Fitzpatrick: Winter Paralympics have 'been a whirlwind'

It's been a whirlwind - Fitzpatrick

After becoming Britain's most decorated Winter Paralympian, Menna Fitzpatrick says the experience has been a whirlwind.

Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe won gold in the women's visually impaired slalom, silver in the women's super combined and giant slalom, and bronze in the women's super G.

