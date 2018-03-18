Superleague Netball: Wasps 74-32 Celtic Dragons
Wasps continued their perfect start to the season with a convincing 74-32 win over the Celtic Dragons.
Celtic Dragons travelled to the league leaders after back-to-back wins but they were met by a formidable Wasps.
The home side dominated the game from the first minute to maintain their 100 percent record this season.
The Superleague now takes a break for the Commonwealth Games, the Dragons next match is at home against Northumbria on 28 April.