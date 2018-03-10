Superleague Netball: Celtic Dragons 49-40 Severn Stars

Celtic Dragons are now sixth place in the league

Celtic Dragons claimed a successive win in Superleague Netball with a 49-40 victory over Worcester's Severn Stars.

There was nothing to split the two teams after the first two quarters, but new interim coach Julie Hoornweg saw her side take a five goal lead in the third.

That lead was extended by nine goals come the final whistle.

Celtic Dragons' next match is away to table toppers Wasps Netball on Sunday, 18 March.

Player of the match, goal shooter Cara Moseley shot 85% to help her team achieve successive wins for the first time in four years.

"I'm pleased to be on court and be part of this great team," she said.

"It's been a while since we've done back to back wins, there's no reason why we can't do it again."

Hoornweg said: "I thought the girls, particularly in the second half, played some real quality netball.

"They are training beautifully and taking on board all of the information.

"I love their attitude, they want to learn and get better.

"We worked on skills first to make sure we get the ball from player to player... and then we're getting our intensity up."

She added: "Do the hard work and the scoreboard will look after itself."