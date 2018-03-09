BBC Sport - Injured Dewi Griffiths 'gutted' after Commonwealths withdrawal
Griffiths 'gutted' to miss Commonwealths
- From the section Wales
Welsh runner Dewi Griffiths says he is "gutted" after having to withdraw from the 2018 Commonwealth Games through injury.
The 26-year-old was due to run in the 5,000m and 10,000m on Australia's Gold Coast, but was told he cannot compete after being diagnosed with a stress fracture to his hip.
He said the disappointment was "part of being an athlete" and there will "always be another race".
