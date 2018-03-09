BBC Sport - Elliot Dee to make late mum proud with first Wales start

Dee to make late mum proud with first start

Elliot Dee says he will make his late mum proud when he makes his first start for Wales against Italy in the Six Nations on Mother's Day.

The Dragons hooker, who turned 24 this week, said he lost his mum two years ago and wishes she could have seen him step out at the Principality Stadium on Sunday.

