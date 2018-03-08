BBC Sport - Six Nations: Wales' Kerin Lake aims to 'make son proud'
Wales' Lake aims to 'make son proud'
Wales women centre Kerin Lake said she hopes to make her five-year-old son proud when her team goes up against Italy at the Principality Stadium on Mother's Day (Sunday).
The 27-year-old Ospreys player said it was difficult to juggle rugby with motherhood, but is grateful she has a "really supportive family network".
"It is hard, but it's a small sacrifice to make for a small amount of time to make him proud," she said.
