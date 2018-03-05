Commonwealth Games: Seren Bundy-Davies withdraws nomination

Bundy-Davies has a 400m personal best of 51.26 seconds

Seren Bundy-Davies will not represent Wales at the Commonwealth Games after withdrawing her nomination.

The 23-year old competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics but failed to run her Commonwealth Games qualification time.

The 400m runner and gold medallist at the 2016 European Championships needed to run under a time of 51.50 seconds before 4 March.

Wales' final athletics selection does include Dai Greene, Carys Parry, Caryl Granville and Curtis Matthews.

"We're... delighted to formally welcome Dai, Carys, Caryl and Curtis to Team Wales," said Helen Phillips, Chair of the Commonwealth Games Wales Board.

"Congratulations to the four of them on meeting the selection criteria within the timescale given.

"We wish Seren the very best of luck as she continues with her preparations for the European Championships this summer."

'I thought my chance had gone'

Mathews competed for Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Cardiff-born decathlete Mathews found out he would be competing in the Commonwealth Games whilst at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang supporting his girlfriend Mica Moore.

Luckily for Mathews, Moore's father Lawrence is his coach so he could continue training while in South Korea.

"The Commonwealth Games was always my main focus for 2018, but I thought my chance had gone to be honest, everyone said, 'Keep going, you never know', but it was hard," said the 26-year-old.

"I decided to go out to the Winter Olympics with my girlfriend Mica Moore, and then the second day there I got the call saying I was in, I couldn't believe it.

"Luckily my coach, Mica's dad Lawrence, was out there too, and so we managed to find some snow and ice-free places for me to keep training.

"The training's gone well, and I'll look to compete out in Australia before the Games start. I'm really excited and grateful to have the chance to go and compete in my second games for Wales."