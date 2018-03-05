BBC Sport - Behind the scenes with Wales women at the Cyprus Cup
'Jess Fishlock can't use a toaster'
- From the section Wales
BBC Sport Wales spent some time with the Wales women's squad during this year's Cyprus Cup in Larnaca.
The team, who currently sit top of their World Cup qualifying group, are using the tournament to improve performances before they face the Lionesses on a journey that could lead them to their first major tournament.
They play four matches in the space of a week but took some time out to show us what they get up to on a rare day off.
