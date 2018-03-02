Cyprus Cup: Italy 3-0 Wales
Wales women suffered their first defeat of the Cyprus Cup as they lost 3-0 to Italy in Larnaca.
Cristiana Girelli struck twice in the first half at the GSZ Stadium and, although Wales goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan saved a late penalty, Greta Adami scored from a corner with two minutes left.
Wales, who beat Finland in their opening Group A game, face Switzerland in their final match at 11:00 GMT on Monday, with the winners assured of a place on finals day alongside Italy.
Italy looked the better side for long periods of the match and their quality shone through from dead-ball situations.
|Wales in the Cyprus Cup
|Finland 0-1 Wales (Green)
|Wales 0-3 Italy
|Monday, 5 March, 11:00 GMT: Switzerland v Wales
Girelli's free-kick after 17 minutes flew beyond O'Sullivan into the bottom corner before an indirect free-kick in the penalty area was laid off to the striker for her second goal.
Despite a much-changed Wales spending much more time in Italy territory in the second half, they did not create any clear chances.
Finals day takes place on 7 March.
Wales manager Jayne Ludlow told BBC Sport Wales: "I am pleased with some areas and not so pleased with others.
"We knew we were stepping up a level playing against the Italians. The girls would have learned a lot about aspects of their game.
"Our concentration could have been better at times and we were a little bit naive with parts of the game."