Cyprus Cup: Italy 3-0 Wales

Cristiana Girelli's free-kick gives Italy the lead against Wales

Wales women suffered their first defeat of the Cyprus Cup as they lost 3-0 to Italy in Larnaca.

Cristiana Girelli struck twice in the first half at the GSZ Stadium and, although Wales goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan saved a late penalty, Greta Adami scored from a corner with two minutes left.

Wales, who beat Finland in their opening Group A game, face Switzerland in their final match at 11:00 GMT on Monday, with the winners assured of a place on finals day alongside Italy.

Italy looked the better side for long periods of the match and their quality shone through from dead-ball situations.

Wales in the Cyprus Cup Finland 0-1 Wales (Green) Wales 0-3 Italy Monday, 5 March, 11:00 GMT: Switzerland v Wales

Girelli's free-kick after 17 minutes flew beyond O'Sullivan into the bottom corner before an indirect free-kick in the penalty area was laid off to the striker for her second goal.

Despite a much-changed Wales spending much more time in Italy territory in the second half, they did not create any clear chances.

Finals day takes place on 7 March.

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow told BBC Sport Wales: "I am pleased with some areas and not so pleased with others.

"We knew we were stepping up a level playing against the Italians. The girls would have learned a lot about aspects of their game.

"Our concentration could have been better at times and we were a little bit naive with parts of the game."