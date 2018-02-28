Welsh Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan through to last 32

Ronnie O'Sullivan has won the Welsh Open four times

Welsh Open on the BBC Dates: 26 Feb- 4 Mar Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Coverage: Live television coverage on BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button and online

Ronnie O'Sullivan is through to the last 32 of the Welsh Open after beating Graeme Dott 4-0.

The five-time world champion made light work of Scotland's Dott and will face David Grace on Thursday.

There were shock exits for world number three Judd Trump who went down 4-1 to Noppon Saengkham, and world number four Ding Junhui who lost to Liam Highfield by the same score.

Defending champion Stuart Bingham beat Welsh 16-year-old Jackson Page 4-2.

Mark Williams' match against Aditya Mehta went down to a decider, with Williams taking the final frame to face Martin Gould in round three.

Fellow Welshman Matthew Stevens is also through after beating Scott Donaldson 4-2, and will play Bingham next.

The 2016 runner-up and 2010 world champion Neil Robertson is out after losing 4-3 to Ian Burns, as is Welshman Dominic Dale who lost 4-2 against John Astley.