Commonwealth bronze medallist Daniel Jervis tells BBC Sport Wales why he's fallen back in love with swimming after a tough two years, and why he's still painting and decorating.
Jervis, 21, came third in the men's 1500m freestyle at Glasgow 2014, but admits he subsequently lost enjoyment for the sport.
The Resolven swimmer will be part of Team Wales again at his second Commonwealth Games this April.
