Becky James 'loving every minute' of coaching
Double Olympic silver medallist Becky James tells BBC Sport Wales she's 'loving every minute' of coaching after retiring from cycling last summer.
The 26-year-old from Abergavenny - who also became a double world champion in 2013 - coaches her sisters Rachel and Ellie Coster, who'll ride for Wales in the team sprint at this April's Commonwealth Games.
James has also been confirmed as an ambassador for Team Wales - alongside former sprinter Christian Malcolm.
