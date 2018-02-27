Commonwealth Games: Dai Greene runs qualification target

Dai Greene finished fourth in the 400m hurdles Olympic final at London 2012

Former world champion hurdler Dai Greene said he was in tears after achieving the 2018 Commonwealth Games qualification time to virtually book his place on the Gold Coast.

Greene needed to run under 49.50 seconds by Sunday to confirm his place in Team Wales for April's Games.

The 31-year-old ran 49.49s in a 400m hurdles race in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Greene said this achievement was a "big step back to where I want to be."

He tweeted: "I've only ever been in tears after three races. 2010 Euros. 2012 Olympics. And today. That's what this means to me. Big step in my journey back to where I want to be."

The Swansea Harrier, who in 2011 held the European, World and Commonwealth titles in the 400m hurdles, had failed to complete a race between June 2016 and earlier this month when he ran 50.08s in South Africa.

The Commonwealth Games Council for Wales has yet to officially ratify Greene's selection but that should be rubber-stamped in the coming days.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games begin on 4 April on the Gold Coast, Australia.