Mark Williams and Darren Morgan were forced to address the "elephant in the room" after the two-time world champion's first round win over Mark King.

The two Welshmen had publicly criticised each other in the build-up to the Welsh Open with Morgan labelling his compatriot a "bully" and a "keyboard warrior".

Williams had been defending Welsh youngster Jackson Page who had originally not obtained a wildcard for the Welsh Open, something Morgan had.