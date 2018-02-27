Welsh Open Snooker: Mark Williams through as former world champion Shaun Murphy is knocked out

Mark Williams
Mark Williams is a two-time world champion
Welsh Open on the BBC
Dates: 26 Feb- 4 Mar Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Coverage: Live television coverage on BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button and online

Mark Williams is safely through to round two of the Welsh Open after a comfortable 4-2 victory over Mark King.

Williams, who was called a "bully" by compatriot Darren Morgan, recorded two century breaks and another of 60 as he secured his place in the next round.

The day's big shock came courtesy of Gerard Greene's 4-0 victory over former world champion Shaun Murphy.

The Northern Irishman cruised through as an out-of-sorts Murphy failed to get a foothold in the match.

Greene's reward for knocking out Murphy is a second-round tie against last year's quarter-finalist Stuart Carrington.

Differing days for former winners

Doherty
Doherty was also runner up in the 2002 Welsh Open final, losing 9-7 to Paul Hunter

The 2013 Welsh Open champion Stephen Maguire made it through to round two after beating Joe Perry 4-2.

Four-time winner John Higgins is also through after a 4-2 first-round win over England's Matthew Selt.

However Ken Doherty, who won the tournament in 1993 and 2001, was knocked out by Wales' Matthew Stevens in a 4-1 defeat.

Elsewhere, Welshman Jak Jones beat China's Mei Xi Wen 4-3 while compatriot Michael White lost 4-2 against England's Martin Gould, before saying: "I feel like chucking my cue in the river".

