Welsh teenager Jackson Page says his 4-3 win over Sean O'Sullivan will have given him confidence ahead of the Welsh Open second round.

Page, 16, was trailing 3-2 before coming back to secure a final frame victory over England's O'Sullivan.

He will now face defending champion Stuart Bingham in the second round.

