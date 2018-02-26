BBC Sport - Welsh Open Snooker: I was down and out at one point – Jackson Page
I was down and out at one point’– Page
- From the section Wales
Welsh teenager Jackson Page says his 4-3 win over Sean O'Sullivan will have given him confidence ahead of the Welsh Open second round.
Page, 16, was trailing 3-2 before coming back to secure a final frame victory over England's O'Sullivan.
He will now face defending champion Stuart Bingham in the second round.
