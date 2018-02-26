BBC Sport - Laura Deas 'trying to get head around' Olympic medal win
Deas 'trying to get head around' medal win
- From the section Wales
Welsh skeleton star Laura Deas said it still feels "strange" to have won an Olympic bronze medal.
The 29-year-old from Wrexham landed at Heathrow airport with the rest of Team GB's Winter Olympic athletes on Monday.
Deas said she is still "trying to get her head around" coming back with a medal, but is looking forward to getting home and seeing her family.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired