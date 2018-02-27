BBC Sport - Elinor Barker: Team GB cyclist inspired by Laura Kenny return

Barker inspired by Kenny's quick return

Welsh cyclist Elinor Barker said she was "inspired" by the quick return of her Team GB team mate Laura Kenny for the 2018 Track Cycling World Championships in the Netherlands.

Kenny will compete six months after the birth of her son in August.

Olympic team pursuit champion Barker won gold in the points race last year and said it "terrifies" her being a defending champion.

