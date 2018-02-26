Welsh Open Snooker: Teenager Jackson Page hoping to secure 'big' win

Media playback is not supported on this device I was down and out at one point – Page

Welsh Open on the BBC Dates:26 Feb- 4 Mar Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Coverage: Live television coverage on BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button and online

Welsh teenager Jackson Page is eyeing a big name scalp after progressing to the second round of the Welsh Open in Cardiff.

The 16-year-old beat Sean O'Sullivan 4-3 in the first round and will face defending champion Stuart Bingham next on Wednesday.

"I've played a few of the big boys and haven't beaten any of them," Page said.

"It's about time I started proving my worth and beat one of them. If you play well you can win."

2017 Welsh Open champion Stuart Bingham completed his six month suspension for snooker betting in January

Page, from Ebbw Vale, came to prominence at last year's Welsh Open whilst still a 15-year-old schoolboy.

His remarkable run to the last 32 was finally ended by eventual runner-up Judd Trump. He also faced Ronnie O'Sullivan later in the year in the UK Championship.

Page earned a late call-up to this year's Welsh Open as a replacement for Joe Swail who withdrew.

The youngster was trailing 3-2 against England's Sean O'Sullivan but came back to secure victory in the final frame in the first round.

He acknowledged he had to dig deep to secure the win and an encounter with former World champion Bingham, who beat Chen Zhe 4-1.

"It was a bit of a struggle towards the end. Both of us started to struggle a bit," Page added.

"But I'm more than happy to come through in the end."

Ronnie O'Sullivan's first round opponent, Robin Hull has withdrawn from the tournament, so O'Sullivan receives a bye to the second round.