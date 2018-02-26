BBC Sport - Elite League Ice hockey highlights: Cardiff Devils 6-2 Belfast Giants
Ice hockey highlights: Cardiff Devils 6-2 Belfast Giants
Wales
Defending champions Cardiff Devils took a step closer to retaining their Elite League title with a 6-2 thrashing of Belfast Giants.
The sides will meet again in the Challenge Cup final on Sunday, 4 March at Cardiff's Ice Arena Wales.
Advisory: Non-BBC commentary.
