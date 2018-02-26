BBC Sport - Elite League Ice hockey highlights: Cardiff Devils 6-2 Belfast Giants

Ice hockey highlights: Cardiff Devils 6-2 Belfast Giants

  • From the section Wales

Defending champions Cardiff Devils took a step closer to retaining their Elite League title with a 6-2 thrashing of Belfast Giants.

The sides will meet again in the Challenge Cup final on Sunday, 4 March at Cardiff's Ice Arena Wales.

Advisory: Non-BBC commentary.

Top videos

Video

Ice hockey highlights: Cardiff Devils 6-2 Belfast Giants

  • From the section Wales
Video

Golden goal, bobsleigh drama & funny moments

Video

Kids try winter sports - with BBC commentary

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Crashes, bloopers & clipboards - Pyeongchang's funniest moments

Video

Keeper turns back on play to concede bizarre goal

Video

Alli is trying to trick the referee - Jenas

Video

Dancing pandas and drones make a bear - closing ceremony highlights

Video

Mourinho pleased with 'special' win

Video

Overtime drama as OAR clinch Olympic title

Video

Line dancing, woolly jumpers & a stunning Scottish victory

Video

Highlights: Scotland stun champions England

Video

Highlights: OAR win thrilling ice hockey final with golden goal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots South Surrey and West Sussex

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired