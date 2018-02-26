Julie Hoornweg: Wales netball appoint Australian as interim coach

Julie Hoornweg (centre) enjoyed a successful spell with Melbourne Vixens after coaching England and Fiji

Australian Julie Hoornweg has been appointed as Wales and Celtic Dragons interim head coach.

Hoornweg will replace Trish Wilcox, who left in January.

The former England and Fiji coach will lead Wales at the Commonwealth Games in April and the Dragons for the rest of the Superleague season before returning to Australia at the end of the season.

"Julie has an exceptional track record," said Welsh Netball chief executive Sarah Jones.

Hoornweg became Fiji national coach in 1997 before taking charge of England three years later.

She spent several successful seasons with Melbourne Vixens, leading the franchise to a league title and two grand finals in Australia and New Zealand's elite competition.

Hoornweg also worked as the inaugural head coach of new Auckland-based franchise, Northern Stars.

"Her range of experience across the netball world will be hugely beneficial to our players in both the Superleague season and the Commonwealth Games," said Jones.

"Julie's appointment is interim and we are happy Julie was able to commit to Wales and Celtic Dragons at short notice."