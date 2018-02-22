BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Mica Moore & Mica McNeill on funding & weight-gain aim
'We do need to put a bit of weight on'
Wales
Great Britain's most successful female bobsleigh team, Mica Moore and Mica McNeill, review their experience at the Winter Olympics.
They finished eighth in the event and said they hoped that would secure future funding.
