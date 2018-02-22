BBC Sport - Wales reveal Commonwealth Games kit in Barry Island
Wales reveal Commonwealth Games kit
Wales has revealed the kit its athletes will wear at this April's Commonwealth Games.
Athletes Rhys Jones, Christie Williams and Laura Halford showed off the new clothing in Barry Island.
Meanwhile, the team's chef de mission, Professor Nicola Phillips, said she still believes Wales could have one of its most successful overseas Games.
Wales won 36 medals at Glasgow 2014 - but has never won more than 25 at a Games outside the UK.
