Elite League: Sheffield Steelers 0-3 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils secured their second successive away win with a comfortable 3-0 win against Sheffield Steelers.

The visitors, fresh off a 10-2 thumping of Edinburgh, led 3-0 at the end of the first period thanks to Andrew Hotham, Joey Martin and Matt Pope goals.

Despite good chances for both sides, neither could find the back of the net in the second or third period.

Devils restore their 10-point lead at the top of the Elite League, Steelers remain fifth.

Cardiff travel to Manchester Storm on Saturday whilst the Steelers travel to Northern Ireland to take on third-place Belfast Giants.