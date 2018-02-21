BBC Sport - Flats & Shanks: Brian O'Driscoll gives a unique tour of Dublin
Flats & Shanks: Brian's Tour of Dublin
Wales
Have you ever wondered what Brian O'Driscoll does in his retirement? Wonder no more...
Before Ireland face Wales in the Six Nations, O'Driscoll provides David Flatman and Tom Shanklin with a unique open-top bus tour of Dublin and talks in depth about the next round of games.
