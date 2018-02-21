BBC Sport - Flats & Shanks: Brian O'Driscoll gives a unique tour of Dublin

Flats & Shanks: Brian's Tour of Dublin

  • From the section Wales

Have you ever wondered what Brian O'Driscoll does in his retirement? Wonder no more...

Before Ireland face Wales in the Six Nations, O'Driscoll provides David Flatman and Tom Shanklin with a unique open-top bus tour of Dublin and talks in depth about the next round of games.

Top videos

Video

Flats & Shanks: Brian's Tour of Dublin

  • From the section Wales
Video

World record falls twice in ladies' short programme

Video

Norway's Bjorgen creates history as USA win women's team gold

Video

Leman wins ski cross gold as rivals crash

Video

Pat Sharp & the Clipboard of Power - big air commentary gets weird

Video

Goggia claims Italy's first women's downhill gold

Video

Tearful Vonn 'wants to keep racing forever but can't'

Video

GB's Morgan reaches big air final

Video

Klabo claims third gold in men's team sprint

Video

'Peach of a shot' helps GB into curling semis

Video

GB men's curlers lose to USA

Video

Highlights: USA lose to Czechs in quarter-final shootout

Video

Christie's heartache, halfpipe heroes & France's GOAT

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired