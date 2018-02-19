BBC Sport - Cardiff parkrun celebrates its tenth anniversary with a record attendance

Cardiff parkrun: 10 years on

  From the section Wales

Ten years ago, 56 runners took part in Wales' first ever parkrun event.

On Saturday, 1192 runners of all ages and abilities gathered in Bute Park to celebrate its anniversary, making it the second largest in the UK.

BBC Wales Sport went along to meet some of the old and new faces.

