Squash: Wales' Tesni Evans aiming for Commonwealth success

Tesni Evans became the highest-ranked Welsh woman of all time in January 2018

Wales' Tesni Evans is hoping to build on her success at the British National Squash Championships by winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Evans beat four-time champion Alison Waters 11-5, 11-9, 11-7 in Manchester on Sunday night in 43 minutes.

The 25-year-old from Cardiff is the first British Champion from Wales.

"That makes it a little bit nicer, being from Wales, a lot smaller country than England," said Evans. "It feels good to win it for the country."

Evans beat defending champion and world number four Laura Massaro in the semi-final before beating world number 10 Waters in straight sets in her first appearance in the final.

"We had a massive Welsh contingent, which was nice to have all the support in the background. I had all my family there and I had a lot of messages from people who obviously couldn't be there," she said.

"In tournaments like this, everyone's at a really high level so you know if you're going to win it you're going to have to beat some really good players along the way.

"The fact that it was hard earned makes it that little bit better as well."

Evans now travels to Chicago to play in the Windy City Open before turning her attention to the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April.

"It's one of the biggest events. My goal is to win a medal.

"I have three chances, two with very good partners in the doubles. To get any type of medal would be a big goal."