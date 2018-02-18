BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: First Welsh Winter Olympic medal 'an honour'
First Welsh Winter Olympic medal 'an honour' - Deas
- From the section Wales
Skeleton bronze medallist Laura Deas says becoming the first Welsh medallist at a Winter Olympics is an honour.
Deas finished third, with teammate and best friend Lizzy Yarnold successfully defending her gold medal.
"I don't think many people get to share an Olympic podium with one of their best friends," said 29-year-old Deas.
