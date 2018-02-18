BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: First Welsh Winter Olympic medal 'an honour'

First Welsh Winter Olympic medal 'an honour' - Deas

  • From the section Wales

Skeleton bronze medallist Laura Deas says becoming the first Welsh medallist at a Winter Olympics is an honour.

Deas finished third, with teammate and best friend Lizzy Yarnold successfully defending her gold medal.

"I don't think many people get to share an Olympic podium with one of their best friends," said 29-year-old Deas.

Top videos

Video

First Welsh Winter Olympic medal 'an honour' - Deas

  • From the section Wales
Video

Biathlon produces 'One of the best finishes ever'

Video

Highlights: Woods misses out on slopestyle medal

Video

GB curlers lose after hogline controversy

Video

Abramenko wins men's aerials gold in thrilling final

Video

Kodaira wins 500m gold with Olympic record

Video

GB's Hall & Fearon seventh in bobsleigh

Video

'Fantastic' Hirscher secures second gold of Games

Video

Warwood and Leigh's brilliant slopestyle commentary

Video

Woods 'in awe of himself' after slopestyle final

Video

Braaten wins men's slopestyle gold

Video

GB men's curlers beat Italy with final stone

Video

Mata 'goal' ruled out by VAR in FA Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired