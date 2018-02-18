Winter Olympics: 'I count myself as incredibly lucky' - Laura Deas

Teammate Lizzy Yarnold finished 0.62 seconds ahead of Laura Deas over the four heats

Skeleton bronze medallist Laura Deas says the opportunity to share a podium with her best friend makes her incredibly lucky.

Deas' teammate Lizzy Yarnold defended her Winter Olympic gold medal and the pair will share the podium with Germany's Jacqueline Loelling.

"I don't think many people get to share an Olympic podium with one of their best friends," said 29-year-old Deas.

"I count myself as incredibly lucky that that's what we are about to do."

As well as best friends and teammates, Deas and Yarnold were also competitors going into the final day, but Deas says they were in it together.

"We are both athletes with our own processes so we were very much going about our business as usual," said Deas.

"But we were sat next to each other in the changing room and before each run we would give each other a very purposeful nod as if to say, 'You know what let's do this, we can do it.'"

The Team GB duo's success combined with Izzy Atkin's freestyle skiing bronze made Saturday the most successful day for Britain in Winter Olympic history, and one the first since 1924 where two medals were won.

'I can't believe that it's real'

Deas held on to her bronze medal position by 0.02 seconds

Wrexham-born Deas said the emotion of the whole day was incredible but only when she is on the podium will the achievement be real.

"I still can't quite believe that it's real to be honest," said Deas. "I'm really looking forward to getting my medal and once it's hanging around my neck I think it will feel real.

Sitting in third with one racer left to run, Austrian Janine Flock, Deas knew her fate was out of her hands.

"In amongst the euphoria of Lizzy [Yarnold] and her amazing track record my emotions were all over the place, hoping against hope that someone would make a mistake.

"When Janine [Flock] came down and her splits went the wrong way for her at that point I thought this is do-able, but when she crossed the line in fourth place I couldn't believe it.

"Me and Lizzy just started jumping and screaming at each other, it was incredible."

Time for a well-deserved break

Deas only finished in the top three of one heat but consistency proved key

After Yarnold revealed she will take a break and consider her future in the sport, Deas told BBC Sport Wales that her focus is now on her upcoming marriage.

"I'm getting married in June which is very exciting, I've got a lot to do to work towards that and make it happen so that's the next thing on the horizon.

"I'm going to take a little bit of a break and take stock because I've been working nine years for this non-stop and I need to take a little bit of a breather and enjoy the moment.

"There have been tough times along the way and I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for all the friends, family, coaches and supporters.

"I'm part of a much wider team and we've all worked out socks off to get to this point."