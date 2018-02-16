Aled Sion Davies to compete in able-bodied shot put
Para-athlete Aled Sion Davies will compete in his first able-bodied British championship event this weekend.
The three-time double world champion from Bridgend will compete in the shot put in the British Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham.
The 26-year-old cannot compete in the 2018 Commonwealth Games as his disciplines are not in the programme.
But he wants to reach an able-bodied final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.