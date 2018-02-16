Aled Sion Davies to compete in able-bodied shot put

  Wales
Aled Sion Davies
Aled Sion Davies has dominated the F42 shot put and discus at the past three World Para Athletics Championships

Para-athlete Aled Sion Davies will compete in his first able-bodied British championship event this weekend.

The three-time double world champion from Bridgend will compete in the shot put in the British Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

The 26-year-old cannot compete in the 2018 Commonwealth Games as his disciplines are not in the programme.

But he wants to reach an able-bodied final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

