BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Laura Deas 'really pleased' with skeleton start

Deas 'really pleased' with skeleton start

  • From the section Wales

Welsh skeleton athlete Laura Deas says she is "really pleased" with her start at the Winter Olympics.

The 29-year-old from Wrexham was in fifth place after her first run but she bounced back in spectacular style on her Olympic debut.

A strong second run saw Deas end the day in fourth place - 0.17 seconds off the lead and firmly in medal contention alongside Great Britain team-mate Lizzy Yarnold.

Top videos

Video

Deas 'really pleased' with skeleton start

  • From the section Wales
Video

Watch: Parsons wins dramatic skeleton bronze

Video

Cross-country crowd gets behind Tongan and Mexican skiers

Video

Ice hockey ref climbs on net for goalline view

Video

Moioli wins thrilling snowboard cross gold

Video

'Whatever!' Musgrave down after 'shocking' 15km

Video

OAR's 'sexy hockey' sees off Slovenia

Video

'Sublime' Hanyu tops men's skating short program

Video

Bronze caps 10 years of 'busting a gut' - Parsons

Video

Hansdotter wins slalom gold as Shiffrin misses out

Video

Cologna wins historic third cross-country gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired