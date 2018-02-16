Welsh skeleton athlete Laura Deas says she is "really pleased" with her start at the Winter Olympics.

The 29-year-old from Wrexham was in fifth place after her first run but she bounced back in spectacular style on her Olympic debut.

A strong second run saw Deas end the day in fourth place - 0.17 seconds off the lead and firmly in medal contention alongside Great Britain team-mate Lizzy Yarnold.