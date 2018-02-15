BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Skeleton hopeful Laura Deas on her medal prospects
Winter Olympics: Skeleton hopeful Laura Deas
- From the section Wales
Skeleton competitor Laura Deas talks to BBC Sport's Nick Hope about her prospects at the Winter Olympics.
Deas competes in the Skeleton event which begins at 11:20 GMT on Friday, 16 February.
