BBC Sport - Warren Gatland: Wales 'learnt a lot' from England defeat

  Wales

Wales head coach Warren Gatland says Wales have learnt a lot following their Six Nations defeat against England.

Gatland admitted he had considered changing the team, but insisted the it was a good experience for the less-experienced players.

He added that key personnel could return for Wales' trip to Ireland on Saturday, 24 November.

