Wales 'learnt a lot' from defeat - Gatland
Wales head coach Warren Gatland says Wales have learnt a lot following their Six Nations defeat against England.
Gatland admitted he had considered changing the team, but insisted the it was a good experience for the less-experienced players.
He added that key personnel could return for Wales' trip to Ireland on Saturday, 24 November.
