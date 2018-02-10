Ice Hockey: MK Lightning 1-4 Cardiff Devils

Joey Martin has scored 19 league goals for the Devils so far this season

Cardiff Devils made it three wins on the bounce with a comfortable 4-1 away win at MK Lightning.

The home side took the lead at the start of the second period through Denny Kearney but three goals in five minutes turned the game on its head.

Sean Bentivoglio, Joey Martin and Tyson Strachan gave the Devils a deserved lead at the end of the second period.

Joey Haddad rounded off a good night for the Devils, keeping Cardiff top of the Elite League standings.

MK Lightning go to the SkyDome Arena to face Coventry on Sunday whilst the Devils welcome the Nottingham Panthers to the Ice Arena Wales.