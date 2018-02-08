BBC Sport - Carlos Carvalhal: Swansea manager surprises reporters with Portuguese tarts

Carvalhal surprises reporters with tarts

  • From the section Welsh

Swansea City's Portuguese manager Carlos Carvalhal welcomes reporters to Thursday's news conference with homemade tarts.

The pastries, known as Pasteis de Nata, are a traditional Portuguese pastry similar to custard tarts.

