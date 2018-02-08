BBC Sport - Ashley Bendle spars with Brett Johns but hopes to make her name in Jiu Jitsu

Ashley Bendle: Brazilian Jiu Jitsu's golden girl

  • From the section Wales

After taking up Brazilian Jiu Jitsu at the age of four, Ashley Bendle went on to become world number one in the blue belt category when she was 15.

Since competing with the seniors, 20-year-old Bendle has won gold at a European level and is the current British featherweight champion in her purple belt category.

She talks to BBC Wales Sport's Lauren Jenkins about the profile of the sport, its links with Mixed Martial Arts and how she's carving her way in a male-dominated world.

