Welsh clay shooter Ben Llewellin tells BBC Sport Wales he's going for Commonwealth gold in April after ending 2017 by breaking a world record.

Llewellin, 23, has been included in Team Wales for the Gold Coast Games - where he also won the test event in November.

The Pembrokeshire skeet shooter is the son of former British rally champion Dai Llewellin but says he now wants to make his own sporting success.