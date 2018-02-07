BBC Sport - Shooter Ben Llewellin: From a world record to Commonwealth gold?
World record to Commonwealth gold?
- From the section Wales
Welsh clay shooter Ben Llewellin tells BBC Sport Wales he's going for Commonwealth gold in April after ending 2017 by breaking a world record.
Llewellin, 23, has been included in Team Wales for the Gold Coast Games - where he also won the test event in November.
The Pembrokeshire skeet shooter is the son of former British rally champion Dai Llewellin but says he now wants to make his own sporting success.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired