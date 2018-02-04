BBC Sport - Ahead of the England v Wales Six Nations clash Flats & Shanks have a brush with royalty
Flats & Shanks: A brush with royalty
- From the section Wales
Ahead of the England v Wales Six Nations clash David Flatman and Tom Shanklin have a brush with royalty, meet a World Cup winner and see a man about a horse.
You can also watch the Flats & Shanks Six Nations preview here
