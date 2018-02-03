BBC Sport - Dan Biggar expects Six Nations return for Italy or Ireland match
Dan Biggar expects Six Nations return
- From the section Wales
Wales fly-half Dan Biggar tells Clwb Rygbi's Catrin Heledd that he expects to make his Six Nations return for the Ireland or Italy matches.
Wales began their Six Nations campaign with a comprehensive 34-7 victory over Scotland at the Principality Stadium and face England on 10 February.
Wales travel to play Ireland on 24 February before hosting Italy on 11 March.
