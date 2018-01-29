BBC Sport - Meet the Welsh swimmer who swapped Loughborough for Turkey

Champion swaps Loughborough for Turkey

  • From the section Wales

BBC Sport catches up with 2014 Commonwealth champion Georgia Davies - who switched her training base to Turkey in preparation for this year's Gold Coast Games.

Welsh swimmer Davies, 27, won 50m backstroke gold and 100m backstroke silver in Glasgow four years ago - as well as a bronze medal in Delhi in 2010.

She now trains at the Gloria Sports Arena near Antalya in Turkey after her coach James Gibson moved there from Loughborough.

