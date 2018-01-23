BBC Sport - Uefa Nations League: What lies ahead for Wales in this new competition?
Wales in the Nations League explained
The Uefa Nations Cup is the latest international competition from Uefa, designed to replace most international friendlies.
BBC Wales' football correspondent Rob Phillips explains how the competition works, and what it could mean for Ryan Giggs' Wales.
The draw for the inaugural Uefa Nations League takes place on Wednesday, 24 January from 11:00 GMT.
